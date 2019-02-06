 Expanding health care in West Oahu
Posted on February 6, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 5, 2019 at 7:03 pm
In what can only be seen as a boon for West Oahu residents, The Queen’s Medical Center-West will be undergoing a $38 million expansion to meet health demands in the growing area. Read More

