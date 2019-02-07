 Inmate fails to return from work furlough
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
  • 72°

Inmate fails to return from work furlough

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 7, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 6, 2019 at 11:33 pm
Authorities are searching for a work furlough inmate who failed to return Wednesday afternoon to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up