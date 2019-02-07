 UH tennis player Andre Ilagan earns Big West weekly honor
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 7, 2019 12:05 am 
University of Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan was named the Big West athlete of the week on Wednesday, the first-such honor of his career. Read More

