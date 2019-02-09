 Show Biz: Valentine’s Day cards feature 2 love songs by Bruno Mars
  • Saturday, February 9, 2019
  • 71°

Show Biz: Valentine’s Day cards feature 2 love songs by Bruno Mars

By Wayne Harada, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on February 9, 2019 6:00 pm  Updated on  February 9, 2019 at 5:34 pm
Bruno Mars could be part of your Valentine’s Day cheer this year. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up