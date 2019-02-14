 Letter: Hamajang band keeps the word alive
  • Thursday, February 14, 2019
  • 65°

Letter: Hamajang band keeps the word alive

Posted on February 14, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 13, 2019 at 7:37 pm
With all due respect to Lee Cataluna, whose work we deeply admire, at least one local entity has been keeping the hamajang torch alive, and that’s us guys: Hamajang, the band (“1988 called — it wants its word back,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 8). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up