 HBA, University will face off for state berth
  • Friday, February 15, 2019
  • 67°

HBA, University will face off for state berth

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 15, 2019 12:05 am 
The Hawaii Baptist Eagles are all in. Their 42-34 semifinal win over Hanalani moved them one step closer to a state-tournament berth on Thursday night at Dan Liu Gymnasium. University beat Le Jardin in the other semifinal. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up