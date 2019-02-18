 Portland silences UH bats in series finale
  • Monday, February 18, 2019
  • 68°

Portland silences UH bats in series finale

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 18, 2019 12:05 am 
On an overcast Sunday, Portland’s three-pitcher cast led the way in a 4-0 baseball victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up