Pali repair work could take months

  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Star-Advertiser Staff
February 20, 2019
Updated February 20, 2019 3:58pm
Honolulu-bound traffic on the Pali Highway will be contraflowed into the Kailua-bound lanes for the weekday morning commute starting tomorrow as state Department of Transportation officials today said the road would be impacted for months while they make repairs.

The morning contraflow for town-bound commuters will go from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Kaneohe-bound lanes will be used for Windward-bound traffic.

Otherwise, the highway will be shutdown as crews work to stabilize the slopes around the Pali Tunnel, said Ed Sniffen, state Department of Transportation deputy director for highways.

Sniffen said the work to stabilize the highway could continue for months.

The problem started Monday after multiple landslides closed the highway in both directions.

