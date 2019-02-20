 Letter: People can avoid dogs in restaurants
  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Letter: People can avoid dogs in restaurants

Posted on February 20, 2019 12:05 am 
The last time I looked, no one is trying to force us to eat at restaurants that allow dogs. Make it optional for establishments with signs clearly posted. Read More

