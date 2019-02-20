HHSAA Wrestling: Alana Dela Pena of Moanalua is taken off the mat on her way to a waiting ambulance after she was injured in the Girls 184lb weight class match in the HHSAA 2019 Wrestling Championships at Blaisdell Center, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
HHSAA Wrestling: Noah Wusstig of Moanalua, top, takes on Manaia Wolfgramm of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama in the Quarterfinal Round of the Boys 145lb weight class in the HHSAA 2019 Wrestling Championships at Blaisdell Center, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
HHSAA Wrestling: Kelani Corbett of Leilehua takes on Grace Tanuvasa of Waipahu in the Preliminary Round of the Girls 168 lb weight class in the HHSAA 2019 Wrestling Championships at Blaisdell Center, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
HHSAA Wrestling: Kanani Chan of Kamehameha Schools Hawaii lifts Phoebe Pineda Abaya of Kalani on her back in the Preliminary Round of the Girls 132 lb. weight class in the HHSAA 2019 Wrestling Championships at Blaisdell Center, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
HHSAA Wrestling: Tianna Fernandez of Baldwin, top, takes on Brianna Funakoshi of Aiea in the Quarterfinal Round of the Girls 102lb weight class in the HHSAA 2019 Wrestling Championships at Blaisdell Center, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
HHSAA Wrestling: Legend Matautia of Punahou has Harry Lloyd of Kaimuki on the mat in the Preliminary Round of the Boys 220 lb. weight class in the HHSAA 2019 Wrestling Championships at Blaisdell Center, Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Matautia won the bout.
HHSAA Wrestling: Legend Matautia of Punahou, right, faces off against Harry Lloyd of Kaimuki in the Preliminary Round of the Boys 220 lb. weight class in the HHSAA 2019 Wrestling Championships at Blaisdell Center, Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Matautia won the bout.
HHSAA Wrestling: Rysan Leong of Kalaheo, left, takes on Andrew Canonico of Punahou in the Quarterfinal Round of the Boys 170lb weight class in the HHSAA 2019 Wrestling Championships at Blaisdell Center, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
HHSAA Wrestling: Andrew Canonico of Punahou grabs hold of the leg of Kona Rapoza of Hilo in the Preliminary Round of the Boys 170lb weight class in the HHSAA 2019 Wrestling Championships at Blaisdell Center, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
HHSAA Wrestling: Branden Pagurayan of Kapolei takes on Derek Perez of Lahainaluna in the Quarterfinal Round of the Boys 152lb weight class in the HHSAA 2019 Wrestling Championships at Blaisdell Center, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
