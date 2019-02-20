Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire in Manoa

The Honolulu Fire Department dispatched 14 units to a three-alarm fire tonight at a Manoa house.

Initial unconfirmed reports are that the house was unoccupied at the time the fire broke out, and that the home may have been undergoing construction, HFD Capt. Scot Seguirant said.

Firefighters responded to the 9:35 p.m. alarm at or near 3557 Kumukoa Street, with the first unit arriving at 9:37 p.m.

Approximately 53 HFD personnel were sent to the two-story, single-family home.