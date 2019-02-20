 Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire in Manoa
  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
  • 70°

Top News

Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire in Manoa

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 20, 2019
Updated February 20, 2019 10:20pm
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Fire Department dispatched 14 units to a three-alarm fire tonight at a Manoa house.

Initial unconfirmed reports are that the house was unoccupied at the time the fire broke out, and that the home may have been undergoing construction, HFD Capt. Scot Seguirant said.

Firefighters responded to the 9:35 p.m. alarm at or near 3557 Kumukoa Street, with the first unit arriving at 9:37 p.m.

Approximately 53 HFD personnel were sent to the two-story, single-family home.

PREVIOUS STORY
Police fatally shoot theft suspect in Mililani; 2 others injured as fleeing pickup crashes
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up