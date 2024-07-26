Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ sets record on opening day

By Lisa Richwine / Reuters

REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS/FILE PHOTO Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ in New York City, New York, on Monday.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ in New York City, New York, on Monday.

LOS ANGELES >> The Marvel duo of “Deadpool & Wolverine” grabbed $38.5 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices in the first screenings of the film on Thursday, distributor Walt Disney said.

The early returns, a record for an R-rated movie, suggest Disney will enjoy its second hit in a row in a turnaround for its movie division.

The opening-day tally ranks as the eighth-highest of all time, behind films such as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

By Sunday, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is expected to claim the largest domestic box office opening of 2024, according to industry analysts. U.S. and Canadian sales through Sunday should hit between $175 million and $185 million, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

That would top “Inside Out 2,” Disney’s animated Pixar movie that debuted with $154.2 million in June.

“Deadpool & Wolverine,” the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant.

The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday and has brought in $64.8 million outside of the United States and Canada, Disney said.

Disney is rebounding from lackluster performances in 2023 for movies such as “The Marvels” and “Haunted Mansion.”

