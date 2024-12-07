Dick Van Dyke, approaching 99, dances in Coldplay’s latest video

Dick Van Dyke, the lithe and witty nonagenarian whose career spans more than seven decades, has added yet another role to his lengthy resume: music video star.

Dancing barefoot in the backyard of his home in Malibu, California, Van Dyke, 98, is the focus of Coldplay’s latest music video, “All My Love.”

Van Dyke, who starred on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” from 1961 to 1966 and danced his way through “Mary Poppins” 60 years ago, pulls out some of his signature dance moves while the band’s frontman, Chris Martin, plays an upright piano.

The video, directed by Spike Jonze and Mary Wigmore, was filmed in October. A director’s cut that lasts more than seven minutes came out Friday; a shorter version will be released Dec. 13, Van Dyke’s 99th birthday.

Van Dyke, who is introduced with a title card noting that he was born in 1925, gamely pokes fun at his age, including when a voice asks him to close his eyes and think of the people who meant something to him. He does, and then opens them. “I’m too old for this — I’ll pass out and go to sleep,” he says, adding, with a mischievous chuckle, “I’ll take a nap!”

Martin said Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that it was his and Jonze’s idea to cast Van Dyke in the video. Martin said that he and Van Dyke are neighbors, and that they had met several years ago.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“This really may be the most fun thing I’ve ever done,” Martin said of the video. “It makes me so grateful. It’s a big deal for me.”

In the video, photographs of Van Dyke’s family and from his long career — including a picture with Mary Tyler Moore, his co-star on the “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and “Mary Poppins” memorabilia — flash on the screen. Van Dyke, in a suit and tie but no shoes, dances and shows off some of his old comic moves.

Many scenes show his wife, Arlene Silver, and his family gathered around him. And, at times, he grows thoughtful, meditating on aging, family and love. “I’m acutely aware that I’m, you know, could go any day now, but I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me,” Van Dyke says. “I’m not afraid of it. I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be all right.”

Van Dyke adds that he had been lucky to be able to “play and act silly” for a living.

———

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2024 The New York Times Company