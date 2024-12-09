Netflix’s ‘Emilia Perez’ tops Golden Globe nominations

LOS ANGELES >> The point of the Golden Globes has become clearer in recent years: It’s a cash register masquerading as an awards show — an opportunity to sell advertising, promote winter movies and flog designer gowns.

Celebrity attendance makes the whole thing run, of course, and so trophies are dangled as bait. On Monday, the companies behind the Globes announced the 2025 list of nominees, and — ka-ching! — there are a ton of stars on it, including Angelina Jolie, Timothee Chalamet, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Jamie Foxx, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ariana Grande, Keira Knightley, Pamela Anderson, Zendaya, Demi Moore, Glen Powell, Selena Gomez, Daniel Craig, Kate Winslet, Miley Cyrus and Denzel Washington.

Netflix’s “Emilia Perez,” a Spanish-language musical exploring trans identity, received 10 nominations, the most of any movie, including one for best comedy or musical. “The Brutalist,” “Conclave,” “Wicked” and “Anora” will be among the other films contending for the top prizes, with “The Bear,” “Shogun,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Baby Reindeer” among the programs vying for the TV equivalents.

Notable nominations included Winslet, a surprise double nominee for “Lee,” a little-seen biopic with mediocre reviews, and “The Regime,” a poorly reviewed HBO miniseries. The best director category included Coralie Fargeat for her satirical body horror film “The Substance” and Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine Is Light,” about a Mumbai nurse; both women will now figure more prominently in the Oscar conversation.

And the notable omissions? Danielle Deadwyler (“The Piano Lesson”) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (“Hard Truths”), both perceived as potential Oscar nominees, were among several Black performers who did not make the list. Similarly, the prison drama “Sing Sing” was largely passed over, although its star, Colman Domingo, received a nod.

Some nominees are Globes warhorses. Kidman, nominated for best actress in a drama for her performance in “Babygirl,” an erotic thriller, has now racked up 19 career nominations. (She’s a six-time winner.) Washington, recognized for “Gladiator II,” now has 11 career nominations. (He has won twice.)

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

First-time nominees included Adam Brody, for the “hot rabbi” Netflix series “Nobody Wants This,” and Kathryn Hahn, singled out for her performance in the Disney+ series “Agatha All Along.”

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the 2025 Globes, which CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast live on Jan. 5.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association invented the Globes in the 1940s to gain access to movie stars. In 2023, after a series of ethics, finance and diversity scandals, the nonprofit organization sold its assets to Eldridge Industries, a holding company owned by billionaire investor Todd Boehly, and Dick Clark Productions, which is part of Penske Media. The companies then recruited entertainment journalists from 85 countries to form a mostly new 334-person voting body. (The HFPA no longer exists. It had about 80 voters.)

But the more the Globes have tried to change, the more they have seemed to stay the same.

The 2024 Globes telecast was widely criticized as a chaotic fiasco. Jo Koy was hired to host at the last minute after bigger names publicly passed on the gig. He bombed. “The evening was otherwise dominated by rushed, perfunctory speeches by honorees who hardly seemed happy to be there,” Alison Herman wrote in Variety, the Hollywood trade publication.

The Globes have been in turmoil since 2021 when The Los Angeles Times discovered that the voting pool had no Black members. More than 100 publicists closed ranks, refusing to make stars available for Golden Globe appearances and leading to NBC’s cancellation of the 2022 telecast. Citing subsequent Globes reforms, NBC brought back the show in 2023 before walking away completely, ending a three-decade partnership.

CBS rescued the 2024 Globes, although it paid less than $10 million for the rights; NBC had been paying $60 million annually. The show attracted roughly 9.5 million viewers, a sharp increase from the prior year, according to Nielsen. Encouraged, CBS agreed to televise the Globes for five more years.

As with the Oscars, Globes viewership tends to fluctuate based on the popularity of nominated movies. The most-recent Globes rode “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” to Nielsen ratings success. (Together, they collected more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.) “Wicked,” nominated for four prizes Monday, will help this time around; it has taken in $456 million over its first three weeks in theaters. “Dune: Part Two,” nominated for two Globes, took in $714 million in the spring.

Aside from “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two,” few of the movies nominated for best drama or comedy-musical have connected with audiences. “Anora,” about a romance between a sex worker and a Russian scion, has collected about $13 million in four months of release in the United States. “Emilia Perez” officially has ticket sales of zero; the response on Netflix has been muted.

NOMINATIONS

The nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes were announced Monday, and “Emilia Perez” and “The Brutalist” are the top nominees.

The musical “Emilia Perez” received the most nominations at 10, followed by the epic period drama “The Brutalist” with seven. On the television side, “The Bear” led with five nominations, but was in good company with “Only Murders in the Building” and “Shogun” receiving four each.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, will air Jan. 5 on both CBS and Paramount+. See below for the full list.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part 2”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Perez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator II”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

“All We Imagine As Light”

“Emilia Perez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofia Gascon, “Emilia Perez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel Labelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Perez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Perez”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Yura Borizov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Perez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Perez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”

Clément Ducol and Camille, “Emilia Perez”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Challengers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way,” “The Last Showgirl”

“Compress / Repress,” “Challengers”

“El Mal,” “Emilia Perez”

“Forbidden Road,” “Better Man”

“Kiss The Sky,” “The Wild Robot”

“Mi Camino,” “Emilia Perez”

Best Television Series, Drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Shogun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: the Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: the Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Tadanobu Asanom, “Shogun”

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: the Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Jamie Foxx, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Adam Sandler: Love You”

Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”

———

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2024 The New York Times Company