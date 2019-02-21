Roger Stone back in court after Instagram post featuring federal judge and crosshairs

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone is appearing in court today after he posted a photo on Instagram of a judge and what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun.

The political operative and self-described dirty trickster has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to Congress, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wants Stone to show why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order in his case.

On Monday, Stone posted a photo of Jackson with what appeared to be crosshairs near her. The 66-year-old Stone has apologized and said the picture has been “misinterpreted.”

