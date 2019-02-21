 Letter: Society works for Hawaii’s animals
  • Thursday, February 21, 2019
  • 69°

Letter: Society works for Hawaii’s animals

Posted on February 21, 2019 12:05 am 
As a longtime volunteer (10 years and counting) at the Hawaiian Humane Society, I want to say, in the strongest possible terms, that the coverage of a demonstration by a small group of disgruntled former volunteers and employees, who were either fired for cause or quit, is not the actual story here (“Hawaiian Humane Society unjustly killing animals, protesters say,” Star- Advertiser, Feb. 19). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up