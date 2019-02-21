 Castle’s Antoque pulls surprise at girls state wrestling
  • Thursday, February 21, 2019
  • 69°

Castle’s Antoque pulls surprise at girls state wrestling

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 21, 2019 12:05 am 
Sadie Antoque doesn’t know it, but she just might be following a path from the past. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up