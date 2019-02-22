State declares Pali Highway a disaster area after landslides

Lt. Gov. Josh Green, acting on behalf of Gov. David Ige who is in Washington, D.C., issued an emergency proclamation today designating the location of the Pali Highway landslides a disaster area and providing relief for related damage and losses.

The proclamation authorizes the use of state funds to address extensive damage to the slopes along the highway and gives the governor the power to expedite emergency management functions, according to the governor’s office. The proclamation is effective immediately and extends through April 22.

The trouble started Monday with landslides near and onto the highway after days of rain.

The landslides closed the highway, a major Windward-downtown artery, until state Department of Transportation reopened the roadway to one-way town-bound traffic from 5 to 9 a.m. on Thursday. The highway tunnels is also open the contra-flow lane in the afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m. for Windward-bound traffic only.

Transportation officials expect the shutdown to last months as state crews fortify the unstable slopes near the Pali tunnels. The highway will be closed over the weekend as work continues. Next week,it will reopen for the contraflowing of the morning and evening commutes for weekdays.

Ige is attending the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington.