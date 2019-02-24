 Damien defeats Farrington to earn 1st state basketball title
  • Sunday, February 24, 2019
  • 72°

Damien defeats Farrington to earn 1st state basketball title

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 24, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 24, 2019 at 12:09 am
The battle of Houghtailing Street turned out to be a mere skirmish. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up