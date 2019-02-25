ILH softball: Damien vs. Iolani

The Damien Monarchs huddle in prior to the start of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Damien's Myah Foki-Chung (6) misplays a ground ball during the fourth inning of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Iolani's Anna Arita (3) scores in the third inning of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Damien's Gloriana Sua (25) fields a ground ball hit by Iolani's Anna Arita (3) during the third inning of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Iolani's Anna Arita (3) hits a single during the third inning of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Damien's Kamele Lung (1), right, encourages pitcher Jhasidee Van Gieson (8) during the third inning of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Damien's Rylee Gaudia (19) makes contact against the Iolani Raiders during the first inning of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Iolani's Allie Capello (22) pitches against the Damien Monarchs during the first inning of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Iolani head coach Benny Agbayani talks to Taylor Kai (16) before her at-bat during the second inning of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Damien's Gloriana Sua (25) pitches against the Iolani Raiders during the first inning of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Iolani head coach Benny Agbayani, right, shakes hands with Damien assistant coach George Fernandez before the start of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Damien's Jaynnan Kaahanui (7), Kaya Olsen (5), and Kamele Lung (1), right, share a laugh during warmups prior to the start of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.
Damien's Jhasidee Van Gieson (6) high fives acting head coach George Fernandez after the first inning of an ILH softball game between the Damien Monarchs and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Alawai Field in Moiliili. This was Damien's first ever varsity softball game in the school's history.