 Letter: Careless hikers waste city funds
  • Tuesday, February 26, 2019
  • 72°

Letter: Careless hikers waste city funds

Posted on February 26, 2019 12:05 am 
It is about time someone has stepped up to the plate to make the proposal for a rescue fee (“Rescue fee,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 25). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up