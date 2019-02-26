Pre-owned makeup for sale at Ulta Beauty? Ex-employee’s tweet leads to 18-state suit

For cosmetics maker Ulta Beauty Inc., a former employees allegations that it was common practice to resell used makeup made to look new arent going away any time soon.

A judge ruled today that a class-action lawsuit seeking unspecified damages on behalf of consumers in 18 states can proceed. The case grew out of a January 2018 tweet gone viral claiming that whenever merchandise was returned, workers were encouraged to repackage or reseal the item and put it back on the shelf for sale.

The Chicago federal judge rejected the company’s argument that the customers suing failed to describe the alleged fraud in enough detail. “The deception in this case stems from Ulta’s behind-the-scenes inventory management, rather than from what happened at the cash register,” U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso wrote.

A representative of Ulta Beauty, which has denied wrongdoing, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.