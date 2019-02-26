Duck, duck, goose in Kailua

Jan Cook coaxes two geese toward a pen where she, Claude Colton and volunteers are able to herd them into a pen to be transported to Kualoa Ranch. Kamehameha Schools no longer wants the nonnative birds at its Enchanted Lake property.
Jan Cook feeds two geese to get them to follow her into a pen.
Claud Colton, left, holds Ping the duck and Jan Cook holds Pong on Tuesday.
Two geese wander around an area of Enchanted Lake before they were captured and relocated on Tuesday.
Animals await transport from an area of Enchanted Lake.
Claude Colton, Jan Cook and volunteers herd up and catch two ducks and four geese. The four geese were transported to Kualoa Ranch because Kamehameha Schools no longer wants the nonnative birds at its Enchanted Lake property. The ducks were given to two people who will take care of them.
Volunteer Frank Neff herds two ducks — named Pong on the left and Ping on the right — toward a corner of the fence where Claude Colton, Jan Cook and volunteers can catch them.