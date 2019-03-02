 Letter: Downtown needs security cams, too
  • Saturday, March 2, 2019
  • 69°

Letter: Downtown needs security cams, too

Posted on March 2, 2019 12:05 am 
Regarding the new security cameras in Waikiki: Yes, I realize there has been a lot of crime recently, but there has been a lot of crime in the Downtown and Chinatown areas as well. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up