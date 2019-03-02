 Rainbow Warriors set sweep marks with win at UC Irvine
  • Saturday, March 2, 2019
  • 69°

Rainbow Warriors set sweep marks with win at UC Irvine

By Joseph DHippolito, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 2, 2019 12:05 am 
Hawaii’s second-ranked men’s volleyball team needed to withstand an early endurance test to make history while defeating a fellow national contender in Big West Conference play Friday night. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up