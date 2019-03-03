 On the Scene with Clarke Bright, bandmaster of Royal Hawaiian Band
  • Sunday, March 3, 2019
  • 71°

On the Scene with Clarke Bright, bandmaster of Royal Hawaiian Band

By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 3, 2019 12:05 am 
Clarke Bright, 57, is in his eighth year as bandmaster of the Royal Hawaiian Band. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up