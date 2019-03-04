 Luke Perry dies at 52 after suffering stroke
  • Monday, March 4, 2019
Luke Perry dies at 52 after suffering stroke

Associated Press
March 4, 2019
Updated March 4, 2019 8:17am


  • CHRIS PIZZELLO/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series “Riverdale,” posed for a portrait, Aug. 6, during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died. He was 52.

LOS ANGELES >> A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died. He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died today after suffering a massive stroke.

Robinson says Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.

