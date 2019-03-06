 Letter: Don’t be misled about costs of operating rail
  • Wednesday, March 6, 2019
  • 64°

Letter: Don’t be misled about costs of operating rail

Posted on March 6, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 5, 2019 at 7:35 pm
Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation are lying to the public once again about rail when they claim that costs for operation and maintenance of rail will be covered by “a private entity” in some magical public-private partnership arrangement (“$2.8B budget calls for tax hikes on hotels, investment properties,” Star-Advertiser, March 2). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up