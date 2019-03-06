 Letter: Legislators ignore will of people on legalizing pot
  • Wednesday, March 6, 2019
  • 66°

Letter: Legislators ignore will of people on legalizing pot

Posted on March 6, 2019 12:05 am 
The Legislature fails us again. Thank you for the article on how Hawaii’s Legislature has killed the legislation to legalize recreational marijuana (“Hawaii lawmakers decide again not to legalize recreational pot,” Associated Press, March 2). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up