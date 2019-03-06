 UH basketball team hoping for extended mainland stay
  • Wednesday, March 6, 2019
  • 64°

UH basketball team hoping for extended mainland stay

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 6, 2019 12:05 am 
The Hawaii basketball team’s final road trip of the season does not come with an expiration date. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up