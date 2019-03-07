 Letter: ‘Sanctuary’ bill would improve public safety
  • Thursday, March 7, 2019
  • 70°

Letter: ‘Sanctuary’ bill would improve public safety

Posted on March 7, 2019 12:05 am 
As a researcher on immigration policies and a strong supporter of the Ho‘okipa Bill, I want to correct Peter Lee’s misinformation on Senate Bill 557 (“Hawaii shouldn’t be a sanctuary state,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 3). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up