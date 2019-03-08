 Letter: HART acronym has one too many letters
  • Friday, March 8, 2019
  • 73°

Letter: HART acronym has one too many letters

Posted on March 8, 2019 12:05 am 
It would be sagacious of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) board to remove the “R” from its acronym. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up