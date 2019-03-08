 City report forecasts end of Oahu housing shortage
  Friday, March 8, 2019
City report forecasts end of Oahu housing shortage

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 8, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 7, 2019 at 10:11 pm
City planners project that an existing housing shortage on Oahu could disappear in five years based on current and anticipated residential development projects. Read More

