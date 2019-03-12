 California Highway Patrol officer comes to aid of stranded newborn piglets
  • Tuesday, March 12, 2019
  • 76°

News

California Highway Patrol officer comes to aid of stranded newborn piglets

Associated Press
March 12, 2019
Updated March 12, 2019 11:25am

  • COURTESY CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL FACEBOOK

    California Highway Patrol Officer A. Montano came to the aid of newborns in the state capital this week, but it was a bit different than the usual story.

ADVERTISING

SACRAMENTO, Calif. >> A California Highway Patrol officer came to the aid of newborns in the state capital this week, but it was a bit different than the usual story.

The CHP says Officer A. Montano responded Monday to a disabled vehicle on the center divider of U.S. 50 south of downtown Sacramento.

It turned out the driver was on her way to the University of California, Davis, veterinary hospital with a couple of newborn piglets.

The officer stayed with the motorist until help arrived, and had a photo taken showing him cuddling a tiny pink porker.

PREVIOUS STORY
Police seek information in off-campus killing of USC student
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up