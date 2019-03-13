 Letter: Allow 16-year-olds to vote on their future
  • Wednesday, March 13, 2019
  • 73°

Letter: Allow 16-year-olds to vote on their future

Posted on March 13, 2019 12:05 am 
If we are old enough to be taxed by the government, we are old enough to vote and decide what happens with our taken money. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up