  • Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Letter: Not every house needs weekly trash bin pickup

Posted on March 13, 2019 12:05 am 
A fee of $60 per annum is too high for trash pickup (“$2.8B Honolulu budget proposes trash-pickup fee and higher taxes for hotels, investment properties,” Star-Advertiser, March 2). Read More

