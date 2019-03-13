 Goat elected as honorary mayor sworn in for first term
  • Wednesday, March 13, 2019
  • 76°

News

Goat elected as honorary mayor sworn in for first term

Associated Press
March 13, 2019
Updated March 13, 2019 8:10pm

  • THE RUTLAND HERALD VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Lincoln, a Nubian goat, runs around with pasture mate Lucy at their home in Fair Haven, Vt. Lincoln was recently elected “Pet Mayor” on town meeting day.

ADVERTISING

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. >> The new honorary mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont — a 3-year-old goat named Lincoln — was officially sworn into office this week.

Lincoln was dressed in a sash reading “Mayor” for the Tuesday ceremony at the Fair Haven town offices. Town Clerk Suzanne Dechame and the select board were present to deliver the oath of office.

Fair Haven, a town of about 2,500 along the border with New York just west of Rutland, does not have an actual mayor.

Town Manager Joseph Gunter says the honorary pet mayor idea was conceived as a fundraiser for a playground, but it turned into a civics lesson for kids.

On the way out of the offices, the honorary mayor defecated on the floor — leaving clean-up to the police chief and other attendees.

PREVIOUS STORY
U.S. conducts criminal inquiry into Facebook’s data-sharing deals
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up