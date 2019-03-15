 Punahou boys volleyball team sweeps Kamehameha
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
  • 74°

Punahou boys volleyball team sweeps Kamehameha

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 15, 2019 12:05 am 
Jack Deuchar pounded 13 kills and Christian Hong added seven as Punahou swept Kamehameha 25-19, 25-21 on Thursday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up