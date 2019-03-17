 Volcanic Ash: Police chief owes answers on expensive lawsuit deal
  • Sunday, March 17, 2019
  • 72°

Volcanic Ash: Police chief owes answers on expensive lawsuit deal

By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 17, 2019 12:05 am 
Ballard offered no comment on the settlement, and we’ve heard little from the Police Commission, which knew of the lawsuit when it appointed Ballard chief. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up