Apps and services to help you get around on your next trip

The first challenge you face on arriving somewhere new is usually how to get around, but technology can make it easier.

Here are some free transportation apps, beyond Google Maps and Google Translate, to consider downloading.

>> A smarter way to get around: Sometimes walking is faster than taking the bus, or the most direct route includes a tram and a bike ride. Citymapper helps you figure all that out, and it works in 39 cities around the world. Plug in your starting and ending points, and get a list of possible routes organized by mode of transport. The app also displays trip duration and any applicable prices (like estimated cab or subway fares), along with tips for where to sit on the train and which station exit to use to reach your destination faster.

>> Expand your ride-hailing horizons: Depending on your destination, you may have to break your Uber or Lyft habit when you arrive: The former is banned in several European countries and parts of Australia, and operates in a gray area in others, like in Hong Kong. The latter only operates in the United States.

Gett will get you a cab in Israel, Russia and the United Kingdom; and in New York City, the company has merged with ride-sharing platform Juno. Like any good ride-hailing app, your driver’s location is displayed in real time while you wait to be picked up, but with Gett, you can pay in cash or through the app.

Taxify is available in 60 cities across 29 countries. Like Uber or Lyft, its drivers are not actual taxi drivers, however; the company is called Txfy in France to avoid confusion. Taxify offers different vehicle tiers, displays real-time driver location and it lets you pay through the app.

>> More options to get out of town: If you want to explore Europe or North America without renting a car, Wanderu can help you find and book bus, train and ferry tickets instead. The app aggregates options from big-name carriers like Amtrak and Deutsche Bahn, as well as niche brands, like FlixBus and the Tallink Silja Line, a Baltic Sea ferry service.

You can quickly sort options according to your schedule, budget and preferred mode of transport — maybe you want the cheapest overnight bus or the earliest luxury train.