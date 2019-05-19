 Hawaii Opera Theatre’s ‘La Traviata’ plays at perfect pitch
  • Sunday, May 19, 2019
Hawaii News

Hawaii Opera Theatre’s ‘La Traviata’ plays at perfect pitch

  • By Review by Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:57 p.m.

Hawaii-born baritone Quinn Kelsey might have been the main draw for many who went to see Hawaii Opera Theatre’s presentation of “La Traviata” on Friday night at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, and with good reason. Read more

