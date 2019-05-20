 Letter: Trump war hawks invent Iranian ‘threat’
  • Monday, May 20, 2019
  • 81°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump war hawks invent Iranian ‘threat’

  • Today
  • Updated 4:14 a.m.

The Trump regime is beating the war drums again. Iran is being labeled a major “threat” to our security by President Donald Trump and his trigger-happy policy advisers, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Link between high electricity rates in Hawaii, CEO’s pay

Scroll Up