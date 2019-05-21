Police search for suspects in Hawaii Kai restaurant burglary





Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two male suspects who allegedly burglarized a restaurant at the Koko Marina Center.

Police said the suspects entered Paina Cafe at 7192 Kalanianaole Highway shortly after 1 a.m. on May 4. They possibly used a key taken from a lock box to gain entry to the eatery.

Police said the perpetrators took cash from a safe and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

A surveillance video captured footage of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 911.