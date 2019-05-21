Police search for suspects in Hawaii Kai restaurant burglary

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two male suspects who allegedly burglarized a restaurant at the Koko Marina Center.
Police said the suspects entered Paina Cafe at 7192 Kalanianaole Highway shortly after 1 a.m. on May 4. They possibly used a key taken from a lock box to gain entry to the eatery.
Police said the perpetrators took cash from a safe and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
A surveillance video captured footage of the suspects.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 911.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.