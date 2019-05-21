 Column: Jones Act expensive, benefits questionable
  Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Jones Act expensive, benefits questionable

  By Mike Hansen and Colin Grabow
  • Today
  Updated 12:21 a.m.

Beyond mere tweaks, reforms to the Jones Act are necessary, given that the Act’s costs to Hawaii are more substantial and its benefits far more elusive than indicated. Read more

Letter: Professional drivers should operate rail cars

