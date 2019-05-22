 Letter: Turbines kill more bats than anyone anticipated
  Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Letters

Letter: Turbines kill more bats than anyone anticipated

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

What is wrong with you guys? The headline said, “Wind farm plan aims to reduce Hawaiian bats deaths” (Star-Advertiser, May 16), but the story says turbine owners want to kill more of them than they first promised. Read more

