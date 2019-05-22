 Letter: New bulky-item pickup process likely to fail
Letter: New bulky-item pickup process likely to fail

The new city bulky-item pickup process being tested in East Honolulu has the potential to be an expensive fiasco (“Bulky-item pickup by appointment only debuts for some of Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, April 30). Read more

