 Letter: GOP's Amash shows courage against Trump
  Thursday, May 23, 2019
Letter:

Letter: GOP's Amash shows courage against Trump

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

High praise to U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., for coming out and saying President Donald Trump’s behavior, including instances of potential obstruction of justice laid out in the report by special counsel Robert Mueller, meets the constitutional threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors (“GOP lawmaker sees ‘impeachable conduct’,” Star-Advertiser, May 19). Read more

