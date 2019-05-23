Letter: Helicopters routinely fly below 1,500 feet

Despite Calvin Dorn’s statement to the contrary, tour helicopters routinely fly below the Federal Aviation Administration’s minimum altitude regulation of 1,500 feet above ground level (“Helicopter industry safe, responsible,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 22). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.