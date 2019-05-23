 Letter: Helicopters routinely fly below 1,500 feet
  • Thursday, May 23, 2019
  • 79°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Helicopters routinely fly below 1,500 feet

  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

Despite Calvin Dorn’s statement to the contrary, tour helicopters routinely fly below the Federal Aviation Administration’s minimum altitude regulation of 1,500 feet above ground level (“Helicopter industry safe, responsible,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 22). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Women have a right to choose for themselves

Scroll Up