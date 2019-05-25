 10 people wounded in New Jersey bar shooting
  • Saturday, May 25, 2019
10 people wounded in New Jersey bar shooting

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 9:49 a.m.

  • 3 CBS Philadelphia via AP

    This photo provided by 3 CBS Philadelphia shows police canvassing the scene of a shooting in Trenton, N.J. on Saturday, May 25, 2019. New Jersey police say 10 people have been wounded following a shooting at a Trenton bar. Trenton police spokesman Capt. Stephen Varn said five men and five women were transported to local hospitals. He said one victim was critically wounded and taken into emergency surgery.

TRENTON, N.J. >> Authorities say a shooting at a New Jersey bar has left 10 wounded.

Trenton officials say police were notified of gunfire at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday outside Ramoneros Liquor and Bar. Arriving officers found several victims in and around the building.

Trenton police spokesman Capt. Stephen Varn said five men and five women were taken to hospitals, one critically wounded. Varn said an investigation was ongoing.

NJ.com reports Mayor Reed Gusciora told reporters outside the bar that he understood the gunman drove up and fired at people gathered outside the bar.

Police did not release any other information. A late afternoon news conference is planned.

