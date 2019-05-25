 Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signs bill limiting Waikiki parades
  • Saturday, May 25, 2019
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signs bill limiting Waikiki parades

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed into law Friday a bill that will reduce the number of parades and activities that close streets in Waikiki, a dense neighborhood that makes up the state’s economic engine. Read more

